Watch: Man Gets Stuck While Trying To Squeeze Through Railing

The incident was captured on CCTV camera in China's Anhui province

Shortcuts don't take you too far in life. A man in China learnt that the hard way when he decided to squeeze through a railing and landed in a tight spot, literally.

A pedestrian in China's Anhui province was trying to cross the road when instead of walking over to the zebra crossing, he chose to squeeze through the railing in the middle of the road. Bad call!

From the video, the man looked rather confident that he would pass through easily but sadly ended up getting stuck in a squatting position between the railing bars.

He kept struggling to get out as traffic passed from both sides of the busy road.

His awkward struggle was captured on surveillance camera.

Luckily for him, a pedestrian called cops who eventually rescued him out of his misery. He wasn't hurt.

It took four policemen to get him out who let him off with a warning.

Bet he won't be squeezing through any railings anytime soon.



