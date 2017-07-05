Man Films Moment Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Alligator-Infested Pond Miraculously, none of the 17 people on board were hurt

The moment a hot air balloon with 17 people on board crash-landed into a pond was caught on camera by a passenger. Luckily, nobody was reported hurt in the incident. The hot air balloon's pilot is being hailed a hero for keeping calm during the emergency landing in a pond full of alligators in Orlando, Florida on Monday.Footage filmed by a passenger on his mobile phone shows the balloon descending and crashing. During the landing, the pilot calmly speaks to the passengers. "We're gonna get a little bit wet," the pilot can be heard warning everyone on board. "Sorry about that," he adds, with a dry laugh.As the balloon lands, the relieved passengers laugh and clap. Moments later, however, the basket slowly begins tipping over. Children scream as water fills the basket. The phone shakes alarmingly.Local channel WAVY-TV reports the pilot saying a shift in wind forced the emergency landing. The designated landing strip was near the pond. It took nearly one hour to remove the hot air balloon from the pond, which happened to be home to some alligators, reports Fox 4 News The pilot and all 16 passengers on board escaped serious injury. One young boy swallowed some water upon landing but he was treated and released almost immediately.Click for more trending news