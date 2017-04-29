Watch: Jeep Flips Multiple Times. Ejected Driver Miraculously Walks Away

The video shows a black vehicle speeding through traffic, followed by the white jeep. After overtaking the car, the jeep crashed into a red car causing it roll over repeatedly. "A mustang came flying by and then a few seconds later a white Jeep came flying by and I said to myself somebody's going to get in a wreck I see that happening right now," AJ Calvin told Fox 10.
Watch the video here
A person, who was in the passenger seat, was pulled out from the jeep. "It was a miracle. If that doesn't tell you to wear your seat belt, I mean... I don't know," Calvin told Fox 10. They both sustained minor injuries, Daily Mail reports. The driver of the red vehicle the jeep hit was not hurt.
The accident happened on April 25 on the Interstate 65 highway in Alabama.
