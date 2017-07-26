Watch: It's So Hot In Dubai, You Can Fry An Egg On The Pavement

"Today we're going to cook an egg outside in the heat...it's like 50 degrees," the chef announces at the beginning of the video. In front of him, a black frying pan laid out on the pavement as well as an egg, some oil and salt and pepper.
"The pan has been sitting here for like 10 minutes," he explains.
He adds the oil to the pan and then cracks the egg in. The pan instantly starts sizzling. Moments later, a perfectly cooked egg.
"This is how we do it in Dubai," the chef exclaims. "Sunny side up!"
Watch the video below:
The video has been watched well over 30,000 times in 24 hours and has invited a range of reactions from amused to incredulous.
"Who needs a stove when you live in the UAE?" jokes one person. "Accurate representation of the heat," jokes another.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology, temperatures across the UAE have been in the high 40s, with a high of 48.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Mukhariz on Tuesday. According to the caption on Fatafeat's video, the temperature outside was 46 degrees Celsius when the video was recorded.
Earlier this year, a man was filmed frying an egg outdoors in Titlagarh when Odisha was hit by an intense heat wave.
Click for more trending news