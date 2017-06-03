Watch: Hungry Bear Interrupts Golf Game, Steals Snacks, Leaves 'Just another day on an Alaska golf course,' writes the golfer who caught the entire encounter on camera.

51 Shares EMAIL PRINT A bear, unperturbed by the humans yelling at it to stay away, stole a golfer's snack from his bag



In the video, the bear walks across the golf greens in Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska. It stops briefly to try and take a flag from a golf hole but then wanders over to inspect the golf caddies.



Gary Cox and his golfing partner try to scare the bear away by yelling at it. At one point, one of the men even aims a golf ball at it, but all the while the bear seems more curious than scared.



Unperturbed, the bear sniffs around the bags and makes off with a snack.



Watch the bizarre animal-man encounter below:





Posted on Facebook, the clip has been viewed over 11,000 times since May 30. It has been shared 194 times.



"Does not look like any playing partner I would want," writes Brice Pearson on Facebook.



According to



Still, this uncomfortably close encounter may end up being one reason for those of us terrified of bears, to not book a golfing trip to Alaska any time soon. Or, you know, ever.



Click for more





