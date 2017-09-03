Watch: How The World's Largest Samosa Was Made

Guinness World Records posted a video on YouTube revealing the behind-the-scenes of how the tasty treat was put together.
Watch the video below:
To set the record, official Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel explained the samosa would have to fulfill certain criteria.
"It's got to be triangular; contain flour, potatoes, onions and peas; be fried, and retain the shape when cooked," he explained. "It's got to look and feel like a samosa. Plus, it all has to be eaten. No wastage!"
The giant samosa took 15 hours from start to finish to create. The samosa was made of 100 kilogrammes of potatoes, 25 kilos onions, 15 kilos peas, as well as 44 kilos flour and traditional Indian spices.
A thumbs-up from Mr Patel confirming the record had been set triggered loud cheers.
The samosa was divided up into into hundreds of portions and distributed to the local homeless via the Salvation Army.
The attempt broke a record previously set by Bradford College - where a samosa weighing 110.8 kgs was made in 2012.
