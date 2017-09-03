Watch: How The World's Largest Samosa Was Made

The super-sized samosa was made of 100 kilos potatoes, 25 kilos onions, 15 kilos peas and was distributed to the homeless afterwards.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 03, 2017 16:55 IST
See how the world's largest samosa - at a whooping 153 kilos - was actually made

Last month, the charity Muslim Aid UK set the record for the world's largest samosa at a whooping 153.1 kilogrammes. A dozen volunteers came together to make the super-sized snack, which was deep-fried in a custom-built vat at an East London mosque. Now, you can see exactly how the mega-samosa was actually made.

Guinness World Records posted a video on YouTube revealing the behind-the-scenes of how the tasty treat was put together. 

Watch the video below: 



To set the record, official Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel explained the samosa would have to fulfill certain criteria.

"It's got to be triangular; contain flour, potatoes, onions and peas; be fried, and retain the shape when cooked," he explained. "It's got to look and feel like a samosa. Plus, it all has to be eaten. No wastage!"

The giant samosa took 15 hours from start to finish to create. The samosa was made of 100 kilogrammes of potatoes, 25 kilos onions, 15 kilos peas, as well as 44 kilos flour and traditional Indian spices.

A thumbs-up from Mr Patel confirming the record had been set triggered loud cheers. 
 
 

A post shared by Muslim Aid HQ (@muslimaid) on



The samosa was divided up into into hundreds of portions and distributed to the local homeless via the Salvation Army. 
 
 

A post shared by Muslim Aid HQ (@muslimaid) on



The attempt broke a record previously set by Bradford College - where a samosa weighing 110.8 kgs was made in 2012.

