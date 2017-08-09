Watch: How Man Stranded On Top Of SUV In Raging Floodwaters Was Rescued

Rescuers say the man was on his way to work and was driving through foot-high water on a low-lying road when his SUV suddenly stopped moving. Within minutes, the vehicle was submerged in deep, fast-moving floodwaters. Footage from the scene shows the man in a pink shirt and shorts, with a black bag strapped on to his back, sitting patiently on top of his SUV, waiting to be rescued.
According to San Antonio Express-News, ladders from two fire engines fell short trying to reach him. Firefighters then attached an additional ladder which allowed them to finally reach the man. A firefighter climbed across and handed the man a life jacket.
Finally, the driver was able to climb the ladder across to safety.
SBG San Antonio reports that, fortunately, the man did not appear to be hurt. He was the only person in the SUV.
