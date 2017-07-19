Watch: How Baby Seal Tangled In Stray Fishing Net Was Rescued

2 million views and counting

Offbeat | | Updated: July 19, 2017 13:49 IST
The seal pup was freed and released back into the water.

Two fishermen from Maine, USA, won loads of love on social media after they rescued a baby seal that had become trapped in some fishing gear. Jeremy Willey and Jeffrey Door spotted a seal floating, trapped in some green fishing gear, last Friday. They pulled the seal on their boat and set about trying to release it by cutting away the ropes, reports wgme.com. A video of the rescue, filmed and shared by Krystal Gamage, has gone viral with over 2 million views, thanks in no small part due to the adorable seal pup.

Lynda Doughty, the executive director of Marine Mammals of Maine, a rescue nonprofit, told Boston.com that it's common to see young seals this time of year. "Young animals are more curious," she said. "They get into things sometimes."

The video ends with the seal swimming away happily, but not before receiving a few tummy rubs from his rescuers.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:
 
 
 


Since being shared online on July 16, the video has been shared over 47,000 times. "Thank you for being this little guys savior," writes one commenter on Facebook. "Thank you for saving the dear little thing. Thank goodness," says another.

