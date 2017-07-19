Watch: How Baby Seal Tangled In Stray Fishing Net Was Rescued

Lynda Doughty, the executive director of Marine Mammals of Maine, a rescue nonprofit, told Boston.com that it's common to see young seals this time of year. "Young animals are more curious," she said. "They get into things sometimes."
The video ends with the seal swimming away happily, but not before receiving a few tummy rubs from his rescuers.
Watch the heartwarming clip below:
Since being shared online on July 16, the video has been shared over 47,000 times. "Thank you for being this little guys savior," writes one commenter on Facebook. "Thank you for saving the dear little thing. Thank goodness," says another.
