Watch: How An Indian Chef Made The World's Largest Margarine Sculpture

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2017 11:26 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: How An Indian Chef Made The World's Largest Margarine Sculpture

The huge sculpture took 10 days to complete.

New Delhi:  Chef Devwrat Anand Jategaonkar created a new Guinness World Record by building the world's largest margarine sculpture in Mumbai this year. The massive sculpture is a replica of the famous Trimurti of Elephanta - a triad of the Hindu gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva - and weighs a staggering 1506.800 kilogram. According to Guinness World Records, it is 8 feet and 2 inches long and 6 feet 1 inch tall.
"As a proud Indian, I want to create something which portrays Indian philosophy," Chef Devwrat can be heard saying in the video.

Built without any external or internal supporting structure, the margarine sculpture proved to be a tough task. According to his website, it took Chef Devwrat 10 days to complete the sculpture with extensive reworking at one point where it almost collapsed.

On its successful completion on February 24, it went on display at the Santacruz Airport in Mumbai for a month, where it became a popular tourist attraction.
 
Watch the full video below:



Let us know what you think of the sculpture using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories
 

Trending

Share this story on

9 Shares
ALSO READHow Donald Trump's Anger, Impatience Prompted Him To Fire The FBI Director
largest margarine sculptureChef Devwrat Anand JategaonkarChef Devwrat margarine sculpture

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................