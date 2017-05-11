Watch: How An Indian Chef Made The World's Largest Margarine Sculpture

"As a proud Indian, I want to create something which portrays Indian philosophy," Chef Devwrat can be heard saying in the video.
Built without any external or internal supporting structure, the margarine sculpture proved to be a tough task. According to his website, it took Chef Devwrat 10 days to complete the sculpture with extensive reworking at one point where it almost collapsed.
On its successful completion on February 24, it went on display at the Santacruz Airport in Mumbai for a month, where it became a popular tourist attraction.
iggest Margarine Sculpture of TRIMURTI , Made at Mum. Airport by chef devwrat .- Omkar Chavan (@OmkarCh81209831) March 6, 2017
1512 KG 336 gm.. Best of luck pic.twitter.com/KxDxX0bjb6
