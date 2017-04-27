Watch: Haircut With An Axe. Are You Brave Enough?

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Daniil Istomin uses an axe to give his customers haircuts. New Delhi: After neck massages from a snake and eggs to apply makeup, in today's dose of dangerous fashion, we have an axe-wielding hairdresser. Daniil Istomin, a Russian hairdresser from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, is a hairdresser with some novel tools. More specifically, instead of the traditional pair of scissors, he uses an axe to chop hair off. Daniil claims that the axe is easier to use than scissors. In the video, he can be seen wielding the axe with ease as his customers look only a little terrified, given how close the axe is to their necks. Watch him in action below:







Since being shared online five days ago, the video has collected over 44,000 views on YouTube. And while some commenters think that his skills are cool, others are surprised that people pay for his services. "I'm glad hes not a dentist," writes one commenter, infusing some humour into the situation.



What do you think? Are you brave enough to have someone cut your hair with an axe? Do let us know using the comments section below.



