Watch: Golf Ball-Sized Hail Batters Istanbul, Reporter Continues Live Broadcast

"I can barely stand up...I feel the pain of the hail on my body," the television reporter says as the anchor in studio hands over to her for a live broadcast.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 31, 2017 10:21 IST
A video shows a Turkish reporter continuing on with a live broadcast despite being pelted by hail stones

A freak hail storm battered the Turkish city of Istanbul late last week but that didn't stop one intrepid television reporter from going on with her live broadcast. A video of the young journalist reporting on what Al Jazeera described as golf ball-sized hail hitting the city was shared on Twitter by the TV channel she works for, A News. Several versions of the nearly two-minute long video are floating around social media and have been viewed thousands of times. 

"I can barely stand up...I feel the pain of the hail on my body," the reporter says as the anchor in studio hands over to her for a live broadcast.

The reporter, wearing a dark blue raincoat with the hoodie up, winces visibly several times as she's pummeled by hail stones. "Ice is hitting us on the head," she exclaims.

A one point, a co-worker hands her an umbrella but a strong gust of wind forces her to put it down moments later.

"Please get somewhere safe," the concerned anchor in the studio tells the reporter, as she goes on with her broadcast.

Watch the video, tweeted by A News, below: 
 

Istanbul was inundated by a freak storm on July 27. Hail stones the size of golf balls, heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets, reports Al Jazeera.

Startling footage of the storm is being shared on Twitter. Take a look:
  
Thursday's storm was the second time in 10 days that heavy rain had inundated the streets of Istanbul.

