Watch: Golf Ball-Sized Hail Batters Istanbul, Reporter Continues Live Broadcast

"I can barely stand up...I feel the pain of the hail on my body," the reporter says as the anchor in studio hands over to her for a live broadcast.
The reporter, wearing a dark blue raincoat with the hoodie up, winces visibly several times as she's pummeled by hail stones. "Ice is hitting us on the head," she exclaims.
A one point, a co-worker hands her an umbrella but a strong gust of wind forces her to put it down moments later.
"Please get somewhere safe," the concerned anchor in the studio tells the reporter, as she goes on with her broadcast.
Watch the video, tweeted by A News, below:
Brave Reporter Fights Hailstorm#storm#hail#hailstorm#reporter#news#anews#struggle#istanbul#rushhour#live#anchor#livebroadcastpic.twitter.com/w8DiYtXgPy— ANews (@anewscomtr) July 27, 2017
Istanbul was inundated by a freak storm on July 27. Hail stones the size of golf balls, heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets, reports Al Jazeera.
Startling footage of the storm is being shared on Twitter. Take a look:
Large hail stones & flash floods hit #Istanbul, underscoring need for cities to build #resilience to #climatechange pic.twitter.com/D7TWn2rNHj— UN Climate Action (@UNFCCC) July 28, 2017
Hail storm in stanbul cracked car windows pic.twitter.com/ASiUJeqEIj— Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) July 27, 2017
Thursday's storm was the second time in 10 days that heavy rain had inundated the streets of Istanbul.
