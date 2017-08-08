Watch: 'Giant' Seagull Interrupts TV Broadcast... Twice

"One of the greatest moments in my broadcasting career...!!" said the presenter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 08, 2017 11:27 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: 'Giant' Seagull Interrupts TV Broadcast... Twice

A seagull interrupted a TV weather report... twice in four days!

It's not every day that a seagull interrupts your weather report, but for anchor Tara Jean Stevens, it happened twice! A video shared by Breakfast Television Vancouver on August 1 quickly went viral after a seagull hijacked the channel's live skyline camera, sending the presenter - Ms Stevens - into giggles. "I won't let him distract me," asserts Ms Stevens, before admitting, a minute later, "Okay, that is distracting" as the seagull examines the camera behind her.

She then finished her report on the heatwave in Canada while giggling several times.
Watch the hilarious video below:
 
 
 


Since being shared on Facebook on August 1, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times.
Ms Stevens later called it 'One of the greatest moments' of her broadcasting career.
 
Only three days later, however, the seagull decided to make another appearance to help Ms Stevens relive the greatest moment of her career:
 
 
 


Even though it made no comments, its innocent presence still sent Ms Stevens and her co-host into a fit of giggles.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

11 Shares
ALSO READ'Didn't Vote For Ahmed Patel, He Is Losing,' Says Shankersinh Vaghela
Breakfast Television Vancouverseagullseagull interrupts tv broadcast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met Sejal

................................ Advertisement ................................