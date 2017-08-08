Watch: 'Giant' Seagull Interrupts TV Broadcast... Twice "One of the greatest moments in my broadcasting career...!!" said the presenter

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT A seagull interrupted a TV weather report... twice in four days!



She then finished her report on the heatwave in Canada while giggling several times.

Watch the hilarious video below:





Since being shared on Facebook on August 1, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times.

Ms Stevens later called it 'One of the greatest moments' of her broadcasting career.

One of the greatest moments in my broadcasting career...!! #Birdshttps://t.co/17W2NjSM6T - Tara Jean Stevens (@TaraJeanOnline) August 1, 2017

Only three days later, however, the seagull decided to make another appearance to help Ms Stevens relive the greatest moment of her career:





Even though it made no comments, its innocent presence still sent Ms Stevens and her co-host into a fit of giggles.



Click for more





It's not every day that a seagull interrupts your weather report, but for anchor Tara Jean Stevens, it happened twice! A video shared by Breakfast Television Vancouver on August 1 quickly went viral after a seagull hijacked the channel's live skyline camera, sending the presenter - Ms Stevens - into giggles. "I won't let him distract me," asserts Ms Stevens, before admitting, a minute later, "Okay, that is distracting" as the seagull examines the camera behind her.She then finished her report on the heatwave in Canada while giggling several times.Watch the hilarious video below:Since being shared on Facebook on August 1, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times.Ms Stevens later called it 'One of the greatest moments' of her broadcasting career.Only three days later, however, the seagull decided to make another appearance to help Ms Stevens relive the greatest moment of her career:Even though it made no comments, its innocent presence still sent Ms Stevens and her co-host into a fit of giggles.Click for more trending news