Watch: 'Giant' Seagull Interrupts TV Broadcast... Twice

She then finished her report on the heatwave in Canada while giggling several times.
Since being shared on Facebook on August 1, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times.
Ms Stevens later called it 'One of the greatest moments' of her broadcasting career.
One of the greatest moments in my broadcasting career...!! #Birdshttps://t.co/17W2NjSM6T- Tara Jean Stevens (@TaraJeanOnline) August 1, 2017
Only three days later, however, the seagull decided to make another appearance to help Ms Stevens relive the greatest moment of her career:
Even though it made no comments, its innocent presence still sent Ms Stevens and her co-host into a fit of giggles.
