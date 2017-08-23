Watch: Flying Cockroach Lands On Reporter Seconds Before Live

The horrified reporter screamed when she realised the insect was sitting on her chest and brushed it off with her mic and a bunch of papers after several tries. A colleague rushed in to help her but stopped when he saw where the cockroach was resting.
Ms McDade briefly panicked but burst into laughter after getting rid of the unwanted critter. The clip was posted on Twitter by her colleague Marcus Wilson Smith.
Ahhhhh: Flying cockroach jumps on @mcdade_mb before her live shot on the @KTLA 5 News at 10p! #RoachBombpic.twitter.com/ZjbC8NDMuv— Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) August 3, 2017
Click for more trending news