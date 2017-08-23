Watch: Flying Cockroach Lands On Reporter Seconds Before Live She brushed off the insect with the help of her mic and some papers

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT KTLA News reporter Mary Beth McDade was getting ready to go live when she noticed the insect



The horrified reporter screamed when she realised the insect was sitting on her chest and brushed it off with her mic and a bunch of papers after several tries. A colleague rushed in to help her but stopped when he saw where the cockroach was resting.



Ms McDade briefly panicked but burst into laughter after getting rid of the unwanted critter. The clip was posted on Twitter by her colleague Marcus Wilson Smith.

Ahhhhh: Flying cockroach jumps on @mcdade_mb before her live shot on the @KTLA 5 News at 10p! #RoachBombpic.twitter.com/ZjbC8NDMuv — Marcus Wilson-Smith (@MarcusSmithKTLA) August 3, 2017





Click for more





Who doesn't like a good news blooper. The latest one is courtesy Mary Beth McDade, a reporter with KTLA News in Los Angeles, who was ready to go live but fate had something else in store. Enter - cockroach. Just seconds before the live broadcast, the roach flew in and landed on her dress making itself rather comfortable.The horrified reporter screamed when she realised the insect was sitting on her chest and brushed it off with her mic and a bunch of papers after several tries. A colleague rushed in to help her but stopped when he saw where the cockroach was resting.Ms McDade briefly panicked but burst into laughter after getting rid of the unwanted critter. The clip was posted on Twitter by her colleague Marcus Wilson Smith.Click for more trending news