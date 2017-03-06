Watch: Eagle Strapped With Camera Hunts Fox In This Intense Video

The Burkitshi people of Mongolia are known to be a dwindling community of eagle hunters. The ancient practice of hunting with golden eagles is almost a lost tradition now. In this practice, eagles are used for hunting as men take them high into the mountains and then release them so they can swoop down and hunt foxes and other animals. With their strength and their exceptional eyesight, eagles make for excellent hunters. GoPro decided to cover this dying practice and the Burkitshi people, and the result of that was a stunning video of an eagle, strapped with a GoPro camera, hunting a fox.
The eagle, equipped with a camera, swoops down on a fox and snatches it up. Watching the action take place from the eagle's point of view is both thrilling and intense. Adding to the intensity is the resounding background score by William Ryan Fritch. All of 2 minutes and 48 seconds, this video is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats.
Since being posted on February 28, it has collected over 4 lakh views on YouTube alone. "What a majestic creature" says one commenter. "That was incredible," comments another.
You can watch the full video below:
