Watch: Dog Trying To Share Bone With Its Reflection Will Melt Your Heart

This sweet corgi is too pure for the Internet.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 10, 2017 13:00 IST
A video of a dog trying to share a bone with its reflection in a mirror is viral

"What did humans do to deserve dogs?" That's the only question the Internet is asking after watching a viral video of an adorable corgi trying to share his bone with its reflection. The sweet pup is simply too pure for the Internet.

Eric Smith, an author and literary agent, posted the 25-second-long clip of the little corgi on Twitter, writing: "I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are. He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors."

In the video, the dog spots its reflection in a mirror. And, because sharing is caring, the pup pushes its bone towards the "other" dog. Paw-dorable! 

Watch the viral video below:
 
In just two days, the video has been 'liked' over 1.6 lakh times and retweeted over 66,000 times. It's giving the Internet all sorts of feels:
      

Trending

