Watch: Dog Trying To Share Bone With Its Reflection Will Melt Your Heart

Eric Smith, an author and literary agent, posted the 25-second-long clip of the little corgi on Twitter, writing: "I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are. He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors."
In the video, the dog spots its reflection in a mirror. And, because sharing is caring, the pup pushes its bone towards the "other" dog. Paw-dorable!
Watch the viral video below:
I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are.— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) September 8, 2017
He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors. pic.twitter.com/8d8DyKcL0y
In just two days, the video has been 'liked' over 1.6 lakh times and retweeted over 66,000 times. It's giving the Internet all sorts of feels:
September 8, 2017
I need a minute pic.twitter.com/mHWVfcDJ8w— Sadie Smith 2.0 (@SadieSkyNinja) September 8, 2017
Sent this to two friends and they both responded, within seconds of each other, "WE DON'T DESERVE DOGS"— Rachel Stark (@syntactics) September 8, 2017
"Take it! Take the bone! TAKE IT!"— Shveta (@ShvetaThakrar) September 8, 2017
that smile at the end: priceless. this is why corgis are the friggen best.— Millennio Martinez (@Dmarvelous5000) September 8, 2017
Wish people took a page from that pup's playbook.— Robyn Hannah (@robynhannah) September 8, 2017
