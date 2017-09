Watch: Dog Trying To Share Bone With Its Reflection Will Melt Your Heart

A video of a dog trying to share a bone with its reflection in a mirror is viral

I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are.



He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors. pic.twitter.com/8d8DyKcL0y — Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) September 8, 2017

I need a minute pic.twitter.com/mHWVfcDJ8w — Sadie Smith 2.0 (@SadieSkyNinja) September 8, 2017

Sent this to two friends and they both responded, within seconds of each other, "WE DON'T DESERVE DOGS" — Rachel Stark (@syntactics) September 8, 2017

"Take it! Take the bone! TAKE IT!" — Shveta (@ShvetaThakrar) September 8, 2017

that smile at the end: priceless. this is why corgis are the friggen best. — Millennio Martinez (@Dmarvelous5000) September 8, 2017

Wish people took a page from that pup's playbook. — Robyn Hannah (@robynhannah) September 8, 2017

"What did humans do to deserve dogs?" That's the only question the Internet is asking after watching a viral video of an adorable corgi trying to share his bone with its reflection. The sweet pup is simply too pure for the Internet.Eric Smith, an author and literary agent, posted the 25-second-long clip of the little corgi on Twitter, writing: "I don't think any of you understand just how pure corgis are. He keeps trying to share that bone with his reflection in our closet mirrors."In the video, the dog spots its reflection in a mirror. And, because sharing is caring, the pup pushes its bone towards the "other" dog. Paw-dorable!In just two days, the video has been 'liked' over 1.6 lakh times and retweeted over 66,000 times. It's giving the Internet all sorts of feels:Click for more trending news