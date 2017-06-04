Watch: Daredevil Bikers Recklessly Jump Across Partially Collapsed Bridge

The video, posted to Facebook on May 30 by Colt Howell, shows two dirt bikers taking turns jumping the gap as a number of onlookers film them from various angles. The bikers are seen launching themselves across the gap via a temporary ramp.
It's unclear whether Mr Howell, and Elijah Watson, also tagged in the video, are among the people featured in the video.
Since May 30, the video has been viewed over 282,000 times. It has collected over 2,000 reactions and been shared over 4,200 times.
"Those guys are lucky to be alive," a North Carolina highway patrol trooper tells WBTV. "If they had miscalculated anything, they could have been hurt or killed."
According to ABC 13, the bridge has been closed for the last seven months. Since the video of the dangerous stunt emerged, local administrators have bolted concrete barriers to the bridge.
If caught, the men could be charged with operating the bikes on a closed road which would most likely only carry a fine.
Click for more trending news