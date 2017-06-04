Watch: Daredevil Bikers Recklessly Jump Across Partially Collapsed Bridge On Facebook, a video shows the bikers fly across the 72-foot gap.

The video, posted to Facebook on May 30 by Colt Howell, shows two dirt bikers taking turns jumping the gap as a number of onlookers film them from various angles. The bikers are seen launching themselves across the gap via a temporary ramp.



It's unclear whether Mr Howell, and Elijah Watson, also tagged in the video, are among the people featured in the video.





Since May 30, the video has been viewed over 282,000 times. It has collected over 2,000 reactions and been shared over 4,200 times.



"Those guys are lucky to be alive," a North Carolina highway patrol trooper tells



According to



If caught, the men could be charged with operating the bikes on a closed road which would most likely only carry a fine.



