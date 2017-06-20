Watch: Costa Rica's President Accidentally Swallows Wasp On Live TV "I ate it. I ate the wasp!"

Caught on camera: Costa Rica's President accidentally swallows a wasp during a press briefing



Mr Rivera was addressing journalists when the small insect was seen buzzing around his mouth. A video of the exact moment the wasp flew right into Mr Rivera's mouth was posted to Facebook on June 16 by the regional news agency



Surprised journalists and on lookers could be heard laughing along with the politician.



"You don't see that every day... they're going to send it to CNN, pure protein!" Mr Rivera laughed, before a member of his team handed him a bottle of water and a handkerchief to wipe his mouth.



Watch the viral video below:





PZ Actual uploaded the video to Facebook on June 16. It has since been viewed over 238,000 times and shared over 3,400 times. Many on social media have written they're impressed by the politician's ability to laugh off the bizarre incident.



The leader of the Central American country was addressing the press at the inauguration of an asphalt plant in Paso Real, Puntarenas when the incident took place.



