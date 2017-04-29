Watch: Cashier Has The Most Calm Reaction To Being Robbed At Gunpoint

115 Shares EMAIL PRINT A cashier is being talked about for his reaction a gunpoint robbery New Delhi: If a robber held a gun to your face, you would probably panic, cry in fear or run but not this guy. A cashier at a restaurant in Kansas is being talked about his reaction (or lack of) to a gun-wielding robber.



The cashier at Jimmy Johns restaurant in Kansas was doing his shift when a customer walked in. After a few seconds of interaction, the man took out a pistol from his jacket. Pointing the gun at the cashier, he asked him for the money from the cash register. But it's the cashier's reaction that is being spoken about the most. Instead of panicking, the cashier just nonchalantly handed over the money to the robber. No big deal! And not just that, the cashier went ahead and handed him the entire cash register which the robber had no interest in. It's also worth noting that the cashier took the time to remove his gloves before reaching out to the cash register. How dedicated!



Watch how he calmly hands over the money here:







The CCTV video was released by Kansas police on YouTube and has over a million views. The suspect was caught and is in police custody.



But comments were mainly focussed on the employee's reaction to the gunpoint robbery.



"What a good employee! Still remembered to take off his gloves before handling money!" said a YouTuber.



"If you open a dictionary and find a word "Imperturbable" -- you'll see a pic of this cashier in front of it," said another.



"That white dude has been robbed once or twice before lol, He's like 'yea i heard you, I'm getting it'," wrote user First Last.



"Haha the moment he tried giving the whole drawer to the robber. He just took the note and walked away," wrote Dzo Jung.



Many even pointed out that the gun was probably jammed and the robber posed no danger at all.



Click for



If a robber held a gun to your face, you would probably panic, cry in fear or run but not this guy. A cashier at a restaurant in Kansas is being talked about his reaction (or lack of) to a gun-wielding robber.The cashier at Jimmy Johns restaurant in Kansas was doing his shift when a customer walked in. After a few seconds of interaction, the man took out a pistol from his jacket. Pointing the gun at the cashier, he asked him for the money from the cash register. But it's the cashier's reaction that is being spoken about the most. Instead of panicking, the cashier just nonchalantly handed over the money to the robber. No big deal! And not just that, the cashier went ahead and handed him the entire cash register which the robber had no interest in. It's also worth noting that the cashier took the time to remove his gloves before reaching out to the cash register. How dedicated!Watch how he calmly hands over the money here:The CCTV video was released by Kansas police on YouTube and has over a million views. The suspect was caught and is in police custody.But comments were mainly focussed on the employee's reaction to the gunpoint robbery."What a good employee! Still remembered to take off his gloves before handling money!" said a YouTuber."If you open a dictionary and find a word "Imperturbable" -- you'll see a pic of this cashier in front of it," said another."That white dude has been robbed once or twice before lol, He's like 'yea i heard you, I'm getting it'," wrote user First Last."Haha the moment he tried giving the whole drawer to the robber. He just took the note and walked away," wrote Dzo Jung.Many even pointed out that the gun was probably jammed and the robber posed no danger at all.Click for more trending stories