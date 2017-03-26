Watch: Bride Dances To Chura Ke Dil Mera On Her Way To The Mandap

Highlights The video was initially posted by the bride herself It has collected some 4,000 views on Instagram Her steps match Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's in the original video

Every now and then, a video of a desi bride dancing at her wedding makes its way on social media. Finding its place among those happy videos is this one shared by an apparels brand. It shows a gorgeous dulhan dancing her way to the mandap. And what's even more interesting than her style of entry is the song she picked to make her grand entrance. She chose 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari number Chura Ke Dil Mera for her little pre-wedding dance performance. The video, since being shared on March 21, has collected some 4,000 views on Instagram.The video was initially posted by the bride herself. "Thanks to my bridal party for making sure I had the time of my life before walking to the mandap," says Pooja Garg on Instagram.The short clip shows her, all decked up in her wedding finery, walking with a bunch of people. It's not hard to notice that she loves the song because she begins grooving to it as it begins playing. And if you've watched actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in the original video, you'll notice her steps are pretty much the same as theirs.The video will definitely put a smile on your face. People who have commented on the video urge their own friends and family to try an entry like this bride.Watch her in action below:What do you think of the video? Tell us using the comments section below.