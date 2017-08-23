Watch: Anchor Keeps Calm As Toddler Upstages Him During Live TV Segment

The two-minute news segment was about milk allergies in toddlers

Offbeat | Updated: August 23, 2017 20:44 IST
Lucy Wronka was accompanied by her two children - Iris and George

A lunchtime news segment on milk allergies in children quickly turned into something else when a handful toddler took over the show by climbing on to the anchor's desk. Classic live television problem!

Lucy Wronka was invited to speak on a programme on ITV News to discuss new guidelines on testing for milk allergies in babies with veteran news presenter Alastair Stewart. She was accompanied by her two children - George and Iris. As the mother began listing the health issues Goerge was facing because of the dairy product, Iris started wandering around the studio. Next thing you know, she was climbing on to the anchor's desk. Mr Stewart, however, paused, chuckled and continued with the interview even as the girl made herself comfortable on his desk.

While closing the show, the visibly amused presenter shook hands with George and even gave Iris a high-five - who was now happily mounted on top of the table!

The channel posted highlights of the hilarious interview on Twitter
 
And this is what the anchor had to say about the situation
 
Twitter praised the anchor for keeping his calm and being utterly professional. The girl's mother also thanked the anchor for being understanding.
 
This is not the first time children have taken over a TV interview. Earlier this year, Professor Robert E Kelly went viral when his kids, Marion and James Kelly, interrupted a BBC interview he was in the middle of.
 

