Watch: Anchor Keeps Calm As Toddler Upstages Him During Live TV Segment

Lucy Wronka was invited to speak on a programme on ITV News to discuss new guidelines on testing for milk allergies in babies with veteran news presenter Alastair Stewart. She was accompanied by her two children - George and Iris. As the mother began listing the health issues Goerge was facing because of the dairy product, Iris started wandering around the studio. Next thing you know, she was climbing on to the anchor's desk. Mr Stewart, however, paused, chuckled and continued with the interview even as the girl made herself comfortable on his desk.
While closing the show, the visibly amused presenter shook hands with George and even gave Iris a high-five - who was now happily mounted on top of the table!
The channel posted highlights of the hilarious interview on Twitter
The awkward moment when you're trying to tell the nation about your milk allergies and your sister steals the showhttps://t.co/dAffbAGj5Ypic.twitter.com/2f1J9klfip— ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017
And this is what the anchor had to say about the situation
Oh dear. I had specifically said to mum "Don't worry about the children; just focus on the cow's-milk allergy story". She did, brilliantly.— Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) August 23, 2017
Twitter praised the anchor for keeping his calm and being utterly professional. The girl's mother also thanked the anchor for being understanding.
Thank you for your kind words and being so understanding! So pleased we were able to talk about this issue and get its profile raised— Lucy Wronka (@lucywronka) August 23, 2017
No-one better at handling that situation. What a pro. @alstewitn— Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) August 23, 2017
@alstewitn class and professionalism with such ease. Nothing more nothing less.— Leo James Ward (@LeoJamesWard1) August 23, 2017
Alastair was combining his two careers: news reading with his little known kindergarten owner role ;-)— Redvee (@Redveee) August 23, 2017
Tears of laughter rolling down my cheeks! Feel ITV 1 1 coming on!!— Julia SlingsbyBreach (@SlingsbyBreachJ) August 23, 2017
@alstewitn@itvnews dealt with that lunchtime news V well, if anyone needs their day cheering up get on @itvhub now— Sophie Sweeney (@Sophiaelle19) August 23, 2017
This is not the first time children have taken over a TV interview. Earlier this year, Professor Robert E Kelly went viral when his kids, Marion and James Kelly, interrupted a BBC interview he was in the middle of.
