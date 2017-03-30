Watch: An Ostrich Trying To Fly In New Viral Ad Will Warm Your Heart

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 30, 2017 15:23 IST
421 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: An Ostrich Trying To Fly In New Viral Ad Will Warm Your Heart

The ad was showcased at the Samsung event on Wednesday

New Delhi:  It's not uncommon for companies to lure customers by playing on human emotions. And out of those thousands of campaign, some ads go beyond the marketing and stay with you for their storytelling. Samsung's new ad featuring an ambitious ostrich trying to fly is one such example. An ostrich accidentally puts on a VR (Virtual Reality) gear playing a flight simulator video which gives him a new aim - to fly. After several failed attempts, the flightless bird eventually takes off, becoming an object of envy to its friends. Edited to Elton John's classic song 'Rocket man', the campaign ends with the inspirational slogan 'Do what you can't'.

Watch the viral ad campaign here



The ad was showcased at the Unpacked event by Samsung where they unveiled their new flagship phones and virtual reality gear. The ad has nearly 800,000 views on YouTube since being shared on Wednesday and was praised on social media for its inspirational message.
 
Click for more trending stories

 

Trending

Share this story on

421 Shares
ALSO READIndonesian Man Found Dead Inside Giant 23-Foot Python
SamsungSamsung VRVirtual Realityostrichviral adostrich flies

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8 Launch EventGST BillSamsung Galaxy S8

................................ Advertisement ................................