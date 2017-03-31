Watch: Alligator Dragged Out Of A Store In Florida Like It's No Big Deal

A lost alligator was dragged out of a furniture store in Florida

New Delhi:  It was just another day in Florida except for one minor detail. On Thursday, a lost alligator was spotted in the parking lot of a furniture store shocking customers. Workers at the furniture store called cops to guide it out of the facility and back into the pond.

Officers were forced to drag the reptile through the store and out the back door. "They either had to drag it around the whole plaza or to make sure the gator didn't get hurt, the manager let them take it through the store", an employee told Fox News.

The video of the alligator being taken through the store was uploaded on social media by an employee.

Look at it being dragged like a dog not wanting to go for a walk. 



Fortunately, the gator didn't attack any person in the shopping complex. 

Alligators are actually a common sighting in Florida. On Monday, a giant alligator was caught on camera casually strolling on a golf course in Florida's Kiawah Island.
 
 

On the range this morning at Osprey Point. Not sure what T time he had. #kiawah

A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on


Not the first time in Florida. Definitely not the last.

