Watch: Alligator Dragged Out Of A Store In Florida Like It's No Big Deal

Officers were forced to drag the reptile through the store and out the back door. "They either had to drag it around the whole plaza or to make sure the gator didn't get hurt, the manager let them take it through the store", an employee told Fox News.
The video of the alligator being taken through the store was uploaded on social media by an employee.
Look at it being dragged like a dog not wanting to go for a walk.
Fortunately, the gator didn't attack any person in the shopping complex.
Alligators are actually a common sighting in Florida. On Monday, a giant alligator was caught on camera casually strolling on a golf course in Florida's Kiawah Island.
Not the first time in Florida. Definitely not the last.
Click for more trending stories.