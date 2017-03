How's this for a nasty surprise? A man from Florida found a giant 9-foot alligator stuck in a storm drain outside his house. The reptile tried to climb out of the sewer but got stuck because of his size. John Ruel shot the video on Monday while walking his dog. A professional animal trapper was then called who pulled out the animal from a manhole.The alligator was unharmed and safely rescued. "The trapper said he would not be euthanised", wrote John Ruel on Facebook.