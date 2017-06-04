Watch: 12-Foot-Long Alligator Casually Strolls Across Golf Course "This is a really good reason to practice, practice and really practice your golf swing. The last thing you want to do is look for your ball when he's around."

164 Shares EMAIL PRINT Caught on camera: A 12-foot-long alligator casually strolls across a golf course in South Carolina



Jessica Miller posted a nearly two-minute-long video of the close encounter on Facebook, writing: "This American alligator traveled down the 4th fairway of Ocean Point Golf Links at Fripp Island this evening! While a small crowd of humans and deer kept watch, he paid us no mind and had only his next pond in his sights."



"We measured a spot in the grass where this big male laid down, and he measured just short of 12 feet," Ms Miller adds in the caption.



"If you ever see a gator traveling out of water, stay back and let him continue his journey. It's amazing to be able to observe and coexist with these ancient giants, and respect is key," she writes.



Watch the video here:





Since being posted to Facebook, the video has been viewed over 268,000 times. It has been shared over 3,100 times and has collected over 2,400 reactions.



Take a look at what people are saying about the video:























Click for more





A 12-foot-long alligator was spotted strolling across a golf course in the American state of South Carolina on May 31. From about 30 feet away, a naturalist at Fripp Island Golf and Beach Resort filmed the gator make its way across the golf course and the video makes for a fascinating watch.Jessica Miller posted a nearly two-minute-long video of the close encounter on Facebook, writing: "This American alligator traveled down the 4th fairway of Ocean Point Golf Links at Fripp Island this evening! While a small crowd of humans and deer kept watch, he paid us no mind and had only his next pond in his sights.""We measured a spot in the grass where this big male laid down, and he measured just short of 12 feet," Ms Miller adds in the caption."If you ever see a gator traveling out of water, stay back and let him continue his journey. It's amazing to be able to observe and coexist with these ancient giants, and respect is key," she writes.Watch the video here:Since being posted to Facebook, the video has been viewed over 268,000 times. It has been shared over 3,100 times and has collected over 2,400 reactions.Take a look at what people are saying about the video:Click for more trending news