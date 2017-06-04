Watch: 12-Foot-Long Alligator Casually Strolls Across Golf Course

Jessica Miller posted a nearly two-minute-long video of the close encounter on Facebook, writing: "This American alligator traveled down the 4th fairway of Ocean Point Golf Links at Fripp Island this evening! While a small crowd of humans and deer kept watch, he paid us no mind and had only his next pond in his sights."
"We measured a spot in the grass where this big male laid down, and he measured just short of 12 feet," Ms Miller adds in the caption.
"If you ever see a gator traveling out of water, stay back and let him continue his journey. It's amazing to be able to observe and coexist with these ancient giants, and respect is key," she writes.
Watch the video here:
Since being posted to Facebook, the video has been viewed over 268,000 times. It has been shared over 3,100 times and has collected over 2,400 reactions.
Take a look at what people are saying about the video:
Click for more trending news