Watch: 1,000 Feet Above A Choppy Sea, Sharp Rocks, This Man Walks On Rope

The video was filmed at Tasmania.

New Delhi:  If you are scared of heights, water or crashing on sharp rocks, this video is probably not for you. For Luka Irmler, however, slacklining is a passion, an integral part of his life. Slacklining refers to the sport of balancing and walking along a length of webbing suspended between two anchors. In this case, the two anchors are cliffs 400 metres (approximately 1,300 ft) high, separated by the Pacific Ocean. And this hair-raising video shows Mr Irmler walking on a length of rope to go from one cliff to the other.

Filmed at the Cape Pillar on Desolation Island, Tasmania, the video even has Mr Irmler balancing himself on one leg at one point. And if all of this is not bad enough, shark and whale sightings are common in the area. Feeling overwhelmed yet? Watch the full video below:



What do you think of this decidedly dangerous sport? Do let us know using the comments section below.

