Walking On Water? Glass Bridge Hangs Above River In China. Watch Video

There are many architectural marvels China can boast of - the mind boggling flyovers trains that run through buildings and its tall glass bridges . The latest addition to that list is a glass bridge built across the famous Yellow River in Ningxia area. The glass bridge which hangs 10 metres above the river is 210-metres-long and 2.6-metres-wide.Modifications were made to an existing suspension bridge by simply replacing wooden decks with glass. The bridge opened to public over the weekend with excited (and nervous) tourists taking nimble steps on the bridge while posing for photos. Don't miss the people walking with shoe covers to avoid dirtying the bridge.A v-shaped skywalk hanging 400 feet above the ground, touted to be China's longest, opened in southwest Chongqing last month.China is also home to the world's highest bridge which hangs nearly 1,900 feet above the ground. The bridge that opened in December last year cost China almost 144 million dollars.Click for more trending news