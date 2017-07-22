VJ Jose Covaco's Cheeky Take On Mumbai Potholes Has Twitter In Splits

The cheeky video has received a ton of reactions on Twitter

Written by | Updated: July 22, 2017 17:36 IST
"Yeh khadda nahi hai. Yahan pe chai rakha hua hai for the birds..." VJ Jose Covaco says in the video

Days after RJ Malishka's now-viral video mocking potholes in Mumbai, another video on the issue has caught social media's attention. This video shows VJ Jose Covaco walking around different areas of Mumbai, cheekily describing potholes as hi-tech speed-breakers, chai for birds, and more. Posted on Twitter some 20 hours before writing this, the video has collected almost 12,000 'likes' and more than 9,000 retweets - and counting.

"Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes," tweets VJ Jose Covaco. The video shows him sarcastically denying the presence of potholes even as he points directly at them. He can be seen in areas close to Lilavati Hospital and even cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's house as he tries to give potholes different definitions.

"Yeh actually khadda nahi hai. Yahan pe chai rakha hua hai for the birds and anybody, jo bhi paas aata hai (This is not a pothole. There's tea here for birds or anybody else who walks close by)," he says in the video.

"It smells nice over here. I am getting smells of vegetables, I'm getting smells of fruits, some really interesting smells over here," he says walking by a garbage dump.
 
The cheeky video has received a ton of reactions on Twitter.
 
Several tweeple also warned him of possible repercussions to the video. Many believe it was no coincidence that RJ Malishka was served a notice by Mumbai's civic body BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after her viral video.
 

