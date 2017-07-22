VJ Jose Covaco's Cheeky Take On Mumbai Potholes Has Twitter In Splits

"Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes," tweets VJ Jose Covaco. The video shows him sarcastically denying the presence of potholes even as he points directly at them. He can be seen in areas close to Lilavati Hospital and even cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's house as he tries to give potholes different definitions.
"Yeh actually khadda nahi hai. Yahan pe chai rakha hua hai for the birds and anybody, jo bhi paas aata hai (This is not a pothole. There's tea here for birds or anybody else who walks close by)," he says in the video.
"It smells nice over here. I am getting smells of vegetables, I'm getting smells of fruits, some really interesting smells over here," he says walking by a garbage dump.
I checked on a few areas near Bandra myself. Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes. pic.twitter.com/RuidDTO4Lo- José Covaco (@HoeZaay) July 21, 2017
The cheeky video has received a ton of reactions on Twitter.
Thank you for doing this for us mumbaikars...- Underdog (@vikasm777) July 21, 2017
Ahahahahahaha! I'd been wanting to do this for the longest time myself- Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) July 21, 2017
Loved it. Made me LOL- Nick Gray (@nickgraynews) July 22, 2017
breaking the internet good good.- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 22, 2017
This is amazing!- Pooja Mahimkar (@PoojaMahimkar) July 21, 2017
I hope people don't over react to this
Brilliant!- Not Your Radha (@discopiggu) July 21, 2017
Several tweeple also warned him of possible repercussions to the video. Many believe it was no coincidence that RJ Malishka was served a notice by Mumbai's civic body BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after her viral video.
I hope you got pest control done at home before uploading this.- Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) July 22, 2017
Do you know everytime you say pothole BMC people are ready to do "survey"of your home.- Bhangari Dada (@Bhangari_dada) July 21, 2017
Saar say hi to BMC ppl at your house- Chin S. (@chin80) July 22, 2017
check your letterbox. BMC guy might have given you notice already- Rohit Ghaisas (@GhaisasRohit) July 21, 2017
Click for more trending news