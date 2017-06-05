Virender Sehwag's Wife Thinks He's A 'King.' Why He's Not Happy About It

"Biwi ji has given me title of King," says Virender Sehwag on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag posted this picture of himself and his wife Aarti on Twitter.

It's always a treat when Virender Sehwag posts a picture of himself with his wife. The former Indian opener and current Twitter king almost always accompanies such photos with the most interesting tweets. This time Sehwag has used the game of chess to explain his relationship with his wife. He explains that his wife has bestowed upon him the title of 'king'. He, however, doesn't seem too happy about it.

In a tweet posted some three hours before writing this, Sehwag tweeted: "Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand"
 
Since being posted, the analogy and picture have collected over 6,000 'likes' and more than 700 retweets. Of course the hilarious tweet is making Twitter laugh out loud.

"Hahaha paaji... But queen makes more efforts to protect king in Chess," says a Twitter user.

Sehwag has earlier compared husbands to air conditioners and also explained the concept of marriage using a sports metaphor.

More recently, Sehwag posted hilarious photos of his fellow commentators Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne napping during Sunday's match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.
 
While Shane Warne replied to Viru, cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted about the pictures.
 

Virender Sehwagtwitter reactions

