Virender Sehwag's Wife Thinks He's A 'King.' Why He's Not Happy About It

In a tweet posted some three hours before writing this, Sehwag tweeted: "Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand"
Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBandpic.twitter.com/W61eTPX0li- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017
Since being posted, the analogy and picture have collected over 6,000 'likes' and more than 700 retweets. Of course the hilarious tweet is making Twitter laugh out loud.
"Hahaha paaji... But queen makes more efforts to protect king in Chess," says a Twitter user.
Sehwag has earlier compared husbands to air conditioners and also explained the concept of marriage using a sports metaphor.
More recently, Sehwag posted hilarious photos of his fellow commentators Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne napping during Sunday's match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.
The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99@ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017
While Shane Warne replied to Viru, cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted about the pictures.
Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend https://t.co/PWorASqhd0- Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 5, 2017
Well done Veeru nice clicks.. https://t.co/8yEnfJeIXl- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 5, 2017
