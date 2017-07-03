Virender Sehwag Shares Story Of 'Forest Man Of India'. Twitter Applauds

"Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India?" tweets Virender Sehwag

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 03, 2017 15:14 IST
Virender Sehwag Shares Story Of 'Forest Man Of India'. Twitter Applauds

Virender Sehwag's tweets have touched a chord with many on Twitter.

In a shift from his usual quips and birthday wishes, former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag recently tweeted the story of conservationist Jadav Payeng, also known as the 'Forest Man of India'. And his tweets have left Twitter thoroughly impressed. In not one but three tweets, Sehwag has applauded Mr Payeng who single-handedly transformed a piece of barren land in Assam into a forest reserve by planting trees over a course of three decades. "Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng, who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment," says Sehwag on Twitter. His tweets, since being posted on July 2, have received over 27,000 'likes' and more than 5,000 retweets collectively.

"Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India?" tweets Sehwag before sharing the story.
 
The environmental activist began planting trees in his village in 1979 to prevent soil erosion. His efforts eventually resulted in a green cover that spreads over 1360 acres near the river Brahmaputra. Known as the Molai forest, the area is home to several animals and birds.

Mr Payeng also received the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, in 2015 for his efforts.

Sehwag's tweets on the wonderful story of the 'Forest Man Of India' have touched a chord with many on Twitter.
 

