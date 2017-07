Virender Sehwag Shares Story Of 'Forest Man Of India'. Twitter Applauds

Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng ,the Forest Man of India ?

Almost 4 decades ago,as a teenager,he started planting Bamboo pic.twitter.com/JI7XxGfMLn - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

In an area that was washed away with floods,he has single handedly carved a 1360 acre forest that is now home to tigers,rhinoceros,deers etc pic.twitter.com/CG3me1W9Ww - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng,who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

Very very thankful to you sir @virendersehwag 4 updating us with these unknown legends. A thnx from City of Lakes - Udaipur ( Rajasthan). - Mahipal singh k (@mpsinghk11) July 2, 2017

Hatts off to this Legend.

every compliment will be small to thank him for wat he had contributed to our Mother Nature.

Salute Jadhav ji! - DJABHINAY (@DJ_ABHINAY) July 2, 2017

Heard of The power of one to move mountains ! But here is a living example #JadavPayeng . - manju mathur. (@manjumathur1) July 2, 2017

Jadav still leave in cottage after PADAM SHRI 10km deep on Bharamputra pic.twitter.com/RPNTJvmEp0 - Lion Dr Raj Phanden (@DrPhanden) July 2, 2017

We should all feel the same way.. Thanks for the nice message paaji - (@NetraBakshi) July 2, 2017

We all need to be like him and create an ecological park near our homes by planting more trees. Kudos to this samanatarian - katsram (@katsram) July 2, 2017

Jadhav Molai Payeng single handedly grew a forest larger than New York's central park. His simple act turned into blessing for many animals. - Phungjwa Brahma (@imphungjwa) July 2, 2017

In a shift from his usual quips and birthday wishes, former Indian opener and current Twitter king Virender Sehwag recently tweeted the story of conservationist Jadav Payeng, also known as the 'Forest Man of India'. And his tweets have left Twitter thoroughly impressed. In not one but three tweets, Sehwag has applauded Mr Payeng who single-handedly transformed a piece of barren land in Assam into a forest reserve by planting trees over a course of three decades. "Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng, who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment," says Sehwag on Twitter. His tweets, since being posted on July 2, have received over 27,000 'likes' and more than 5,000 retweets collectively."Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India?" tweets Sehwag before sharing the story.The environmental activist began planting trees in his village in 1979 to prevent soil erosion. His efforts eventually resulted in a green cover that spreads over 1360 acres near the river Brahmaputra. Known as the Molai forest, the area is home to several animals and birds.Mr Payeng also received the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, in 2015 for his efforts.Sehwag's tweets on the wonderful story of the 'Forest Man Of India' have touched a chord with many on Twitter.Click for more trending news