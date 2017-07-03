Virender Sehwag Shares Story Of 'Forest Man Of India'. Twitter Applauds

"Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India?" tweets Sehwag before sharing the story.
Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng ,the Forest Man of India ?- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017
Almost 4 decades ago,as a teenager,he started planting Bamboo pic.twitter.com/JI7XxGfMLn
In an area that was washed away with floods,he has single handedly carved a 1360 acre forest that is now home to tigers,rhinoceros,deers etc pic.twitter.com/CG3me1W9Ww- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017
Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng,who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017
The environmental activist began planting trees in his village in 1979 to prevent soil erosion. His efforts eventually resulted in a green cover that spreads over 1360 acres near the river Brahmaputra. Known as the Molai forest, the area is home to several animals and birds.
Mr Payeng also received the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, in 2015 for his efforts.
Sehwag's tweets on the wonderful story of the 'Forest Man Of India' have touched a chord with many on Twitter.
Very very thankful to you sir @virendersehwag 4 updating us with these unknown legends. A thnx from City of Lakes - Udaipur ( Rajasthan).- Mahipal singh k (@mpsinghk11) July 2, 2017
Hatts off to this Legend.- DJABHINAY (@DJ_ABHINAY) July 2, 2017
every compliment will be small to thank him for wat he had contributed to our Mother Nature.
Salute Jadhav ji!
Heard of The power of one to move mountains ! But here is a living example #JadavPayeng .- manju mathur. (@manjumathur1) July 2, 2017
Jadav still leave in cottage after PADAM SHRI 10km deep on Bharamputra pic.twitter.com/RPNTJvmEp0- Lion Dr Raj Phanden (@DrPhanden) July 2, 2017
@GoI_MeitY@narendramodi@KakkarVatsal@PrakashJavdekar I take a bow to the efforts and intent of this man pic.twitter.com/NBDp2c0xBt- Karan C (@chaturvedikaran) July 2, 2017
We should all feel the same way.. Thanks for the nice message paaji- (@NetraBakshi) July 2, 2017
We all need to be like him and create an ecological park near our homes by planting more trees. Kudos to this samanatarian- katsram (@katsram) July 2, 2017
Jadhav Molai Payeng single handedly grew a forest larger than New York's central park. His simple act turned into blessing for many animals.- Phungjwa Brahma (@imphungjwa) July 2, 2017
Click for more trending news