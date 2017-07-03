Virender Sehwag Shares Story Of 'Forest Man Of India'. Twitter Applauds

Virender Sehwag's tweets have touched a chord with many on Twitter.

Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng ,the Forest Man of India ?

Almost 4 decades ago,as a teenager,he started planting Bamboo pic.twitter.com/JI7XxGfMLn - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

In an area that was washed away with floods,he has single handedly carved a 1360 acre forest that is now home to tigers,rhinoceros,deers etc pic.twitter.com/CG3me1W9Ww - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng,who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

Very very thankful to you sir @virendersehwag 4 updating us with these unknown legends. A thnx from City of Lakes - Udaipur ( Rajasthan). - Mahipal singh k (@mpsinghk11) July 2, 2017

Hatts off to this Legend.

every compliment will be small to thank him for wat he had contributed to our Mother Nature.

Salute Jadhav ji! - DJABHINAY (@DJ_ABHINAY) July 2, 2017

Heard of The power of one to move mountains ! But here is a living example #JadavPayeng . - manju mathur. (@manjumathur1) July 2, 2017

Jadav still leave in cottage after PADAM SHRI 10km deep on Bharamputra pic.twitter.com/RPNTJvmEp0 - Lion Dr Raj Phanden (@DrPhanden) July 2, 2017

We should all feel the same way.. Thanks for the nice message paaji - (@NetraBakshi) July 2, 2017

We all need to be like him and create an ecological park near our homes by planting more trees. Kudos to this samanatarian - katsram (@katsram) July 2, 2017

Jadhav Molai Payeng single handedly grew a forest larger than New York's central park. His simple act turned into blessing for many animals. - Phungjwa Brahma (@imphungjwa) July 2, 2017