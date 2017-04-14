Virender Sehwag Compares Husbands To ACs. Has Twitter In Splits

Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled. Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaanpic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF