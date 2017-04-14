Virender Sehwag Compares Husbands To ACs. Has Twitter In Splits

"Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside, inside the house cool, silent and remote controlled," says Sehwag in his tweet. Interestingly, he's posted this tweet along with a lovely picture of himself and his wife Aarti.
Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2017
Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz
Like many of Sehwag's tweets, this one too has won quite a lot of Twitter love.
"What a definition of husband, paaji," says one commenter on the microblogging site. "I have read many tweets of yours paaji. The way you convey things in your own and unique style is simply superb," says another.
This isn't the first time Sehwag has shared his thoughts on the complex concept of marriage on Twitter. Earlier, he explained the relationship between a husband and wife using this hilarious sports metaphor.
With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaanpic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016
Wonder what his wife has to say about these tweets.
