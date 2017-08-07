Virat Kohli's Raksha Bandhan Post For His 'Didi' Is The Sweetest

Virat Kohli shared two pictures to wish his followers a happy Raksha Bandhan

Offbeat | | Updated: August 07, 2017 14:16 IST
"A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone," says Virat Kohli in his post.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many celebrities have taken to social media to wish their siblings. Among them is Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, who put up the sweetest post to wish everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. Sharing two pictures of his sister, one in which he can be seen posing with her, Virat wrote, "A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today."
 
 
 


On Facebook, his post has been liked over 57,000 times in just half an hour, while on Instagram it has received over 1.5 lakh 'likes.'

"I wish you and your sister a very happy Rakhsha Bandhan. God bless you always with the same smile and happiness in the upcoming life," writes one commenter on Facebook. "Beautiful... Happy Raksha Bandhan," says another.

 

