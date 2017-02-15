Virat Kohli's Valentine Post For Anushka Sharma Is Love, Actually

Highlights Virat Kohli posted a photo with girlfriend Anushka Sharma on Instagram Its the first time the couple has gone public about their relationship -Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be- reads the caption

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me . @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

Putting to rest some rumours that have been doing the rounds for some days now pic.twitter.com/bqS498U1tC - Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2017

" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

A day late but we'll forgive cricketer Virat Kohli his tardiness because the Valentine's Day post he shared for actress Anushka Sharma today will melt the most unromantic of hearts. Virat, 28, shared an adorable photo with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma, 28, on Instagram half-an-hour before writing this - and it has already garnered over 2 lakh 'likes.' This is the first time that the couple have made their relationship so public ever since they reunited after breaking up briefly last year. Virat's caption with the picture is sure to have you in a puddle of sentiment - "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me Anushka Sharma," he wrote. Virat Kohli's photograph shows the two of them spending some quality time together, basking in the sunlight.Here's what Virat posted:The photo has received over 6,000 comments already, with fans going 'awwww' over their picture together. A lot of the comments seem to reiterate one point - finally! "Awww finally u posted a combine pic. I love u Virushka very very very much," says one commenter. Another commented, "how cute are they?!"This post comes only a few days after Anushka lashed out over reports that her boyfriend Virat Kohli is funding her latest film, Phillauri.Some months into 2016, Virat Kohli and Anushka were reported to have broken up after the cricketer posted, deleted and then reposted a photo that read 'heartbroken' on Instagram. Later in the year, photos of them together prompted speculation of a reunion. Even later, Virat and Anushka were pictured together at events like Yuvraj Singh's wedding to Hazel Keech and Manish Malhotra's birthday party.In December, it was rumoured that the couple were about to tie the knot - something they both refused stoutly. Here's what Virat tweeted:After this latest declaration, the Internet is likely going to hear wedding bells again.