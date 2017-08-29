Virat Kohli Dancing With Mohammed Shami's Daughter Is Cuteness Overload

Watch the adorable video below:
Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory @ICC@BCCI@imVkohli@HTSportsNewspic.twitter.com/m1Zg7x94l4- Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 28, 2017
Many have also commented on the video to say how adorable it is:
Omg!!!!! So cute... thank u so much for sharing it...- Riya. (@ThatKohligirl_) August 28, 2017
This is adorable- Aishwarya S (@Minti5461) August 28, 2017
Cuteness overloaded- Md Aqueil Ehsan (@MdAqueil) August 28, 2017
This is not the first time that the Indian fast bowler has shared a video of his daughter that has won hearts on social media. In March this year, he had shared a video of his cricket session with Aairah.
