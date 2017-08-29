Virat Kohli Dancing With Mohammed Shami's Daughter Is Cuteness Overload

Watch the Virat Kohli video that's winning hearts on social media

Virat Kohli dancing with Mohammed Shami's daughter will brighten up your day.

About 13 hours ago, cricketer Mohammed Shami shared an adorable video of his daughter, Aairah, dancing with Indian captain Virat Kohli. The video shows Aairah happily shaking a leg on the dance floor with Virat Kohli to Lou Bega's hit number 'I Got A Girl'. It seems to have been shot after India's win in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka and shows Aairah matching Kohli step for step. The dance video has already been 'liked' over 9,000 times on Twitter.

Watch the adorable video below:
 
Many have also commented on the video to say how adorable it is:
 
This is not the first time that the Indian fast bowler has shared a video of his daughter that has won hearts on social media. In March this year, he had shared a video of his cricket session with Aairah.
 

