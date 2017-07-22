Viral: Woman's 'Nightmare' On Flight Has Twitter Repulsed And Rightly So

"The left foot reached over and opened a window," she tweeted

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ - Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG - Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

You guys will never guess what happened after that. - Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

The left foot reached over and opened a window. - Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

I would have started tickling. Some people, man - Kirill Ougarov (@kougarov) July 19, 2017

You should have tickled his feet. It would have been a lot of fun. Flying is boring. - Curious Creature (@nosxman) July 22, 2017

Should have either tickled them with a feather or clipped one of the toe nails. - Keep Brady Healthy (@Bradyshonor) July 21, 2017

You should have zip tied his feet to the armrests. - K Peter Krog (@kpeterkrog) July 20, 2017

Using one of the safety instruction pamphlets to tickle those feet would have been 100% appropriate! - Marcus (@IAmMacattaq) July 20, 2017

You didn't have any nail polish? - Al Spaulding (@alibertarian) July 20, 2017

Put stuff between the toes! - Trash Panda (@416raccoon) July 19, 2017