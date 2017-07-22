Viral: Woman's 'Nightmare' On Flight Has Twitter Repulsed And Rightly So

According to Today.com, San Francisco resident Jessie Char was flying home from Long Beach, California, when she tweeted a picture of her "two favorite people to sit with on a plane". The picture shows two vacant seats.
My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ- Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
However, things escalated quickly from that moment. "You guys will never guess what happened next," she tweeted. Mere minutes later, Ms Char posted a picture showing her 'nightmare'. The seats next to her weren't empty any longer...
Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG- Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
Not the best co-passengers, right? Except, Ms Char's 'nightmare' didn't just end there.
You guys will never guess what happened after that.- Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
The left foot reached over and opened a window.- Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017
"I looked to the front and back for the nearest flight attendant and caught someone's eye, but by the time she reached me the feet discreetly retracted back into the abyss of row 6," she told Today.com.
Ms Char's tweets have received quite a few comments - ranging from suggestions to reactions - on Twitter.
I would have started tickling. Some people, man- Kirill Ougarov (@kougarov) July 19, 2017
You should have tickled his feet. It would have been a lot of fun. Flying is boring.- Curious Creature (@nosxman) July 22, 2017
Should have either tickled them with a feather or clipped one of the toe nails.- Keep Brady Healthy (@Bradyshonor) July 21, 2017
You should have zip tied his feet to the armrests.- K Peter Krog (@kpeterkrog) July 20, 2017
Using one of the safety instruction pamphlets to tickle those feet would have been 100% appropriate!- Marcus (@IAmMacattaq) July 20, 2017
You didn't have any nail polish?- Al Spaulding (@alibertarian) July 20, 2017
Put stuff between the toes!- Trash Panda (@416raccoon) July 19, 2017
What would you have done in this situation? Tell us using the comments section below.
