Viral: Woman's 'Nightmare' On Flight Has Twitter Repulsed And Rightly So

Among the things that can make any flight more endurable is the thrill of having no passengers sitting next to you. So you can imagine one woman's happiness at finding two vacant seats next to hers on a flight. Except, that happiness didn't last very long when those empty seats were claimed by two co-passengers. Her tweets about her 'nightmare' flight have now gone viral and a picture of said co-passengers is making many very uncomfortable. In fact, one of her tweets has collected over 29,000 'likes' and more than 6,000 retweets since July 19.According to Today.com , San Francisco resident Jessie Char was flying home from Long Beach, California, when she tweeted a picture of her "two favorite people to sit with on a plane". The picture shows two vacant seats.However, things escalated quickly from that moment. "You guys will never guess what happened next," she tweeted. Mere minutes later, Ms Char posted a picture showing her 'nightmare'. The seats next to her weren't empty any longer...Not the best co-passengers, right? Except, Ms Char's 'nightmare' didn't just end there."I looked to the front and back for the nearest flight attendant and caught someone's eye, but by the time she reached me the feet discreetly retracted back into the abyss of row 6," she told Today.com Ms Char's tweets have received quite a few comments - ranging from suggestions to reactions - on Twitter.What would you have done in this situation? Tell us using the comments section below.Click for more trending news