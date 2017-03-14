Viral: Woman's Everyday Makeup Tutorial Is Hilariously Relatable

How many times have you tried your hand at an online make-up tutorial? Perhaps a few times. How many times have you failed at it? Probably most of the times. An Australian comedian and radio presenter's hilarious video on online makeup tutorials has gone viral on Facebook.Tanya Hennessy pokes fun at herself as she struggles to do an everyday makeup look for viewers, much like the most of us. The video that has been viewed nearly 6 million times is a tongue-in-cheek take on women cluelessly trying to recreate looks by makeup bloggers.Titled 'Realistic make-up tutorial', Tanya takes viewers through her daily hiccups of doing makeup. The video has it all - using brushes that have never been washed, products sold to you by the pushy saleswoman at the make-up counter and not knowing how to blend the eye shadow. We've all been there."Then I take this tapered blending brush and blend it even more... I have no idea what I'm doing", whispers Tanya.She even takes a pause to yell at her boyfriend. And if you're familiar with YouTube beauty bloggers, you know that happens a lot!"This is so relatable it hurts. Especially the part where she bought something against her will because the girl selling it was so pretty and it's intimidating", said Emily Marie Smith."Laughed so much at this and then cringed that I'm most definitely on this level of makeup (non) expertise", wrote Becka Kendall.The struggle is real!