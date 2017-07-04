Viral: Woman And Gorilla Watch Videos Together. Internet 'Hearts' It

"My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas!" Ms Costello says in the post accompanying the picture. She has also hashtagged it '#mylifeiscomplete' and '#hereallylovedthisyall'. The photo shows Ms Costello leaning against a glass enclosure housing the gorilla and both of them can be seen staring into her phone.
According to abc11.com, Ms Costello saw a woman showing the gorilla the videos and tried the same. She even said that the gorilla interacted while watching the clips. "If the gorilla wanted a different video, he would pick up his arm and swipe over. If I turned the phone away from him, he would stretch out his neck to be able to view it. It was incredible!" Ms Costello told abc11.com.
The picture, since being shared, has received a lot of love online.
"That is adorable, thank you for sharing the moment with the world," says one Instagram user. "This made my day," says another.
