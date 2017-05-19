Viral Video Shows Sharks Swimming Near Shore With People Only Feet Away

"Look how close these sharks are swimming to the shore!" says the description along with the video. The footage was captured by Cody Kinzer, who was at the Garden City Pier, about five miles away from Myrtle Beach.
"...seeing these sharks this close to shore was surprising... I've fished a lot down there so I know they are always out there and I've seen plenty but I've never seen 8-10 sharks this close behaving the way they were," Mr Kinzer told WYFF News 4. He also said that people on the pier with him were warning those on the beach to stir clear of the water.
The video makes for quite a terrifying watch. Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 2.7 lakh shares and more than 39,000 reactions.
"And that is why I don't swim in the ocean," says one commenter on the video. Another says: "One of the reasons I'm afraid to get in the water and go any deeper than past my knees."
"I live in Myrtle Beach. Please use caution when you're close to the piers. They tend to congregate more so there because of fisherman. Watch your kids. Remember, the ocean is the shark's house, not ours," comments one Facebook user, a thought reiterated by many others.
A few days ago, drone footage captured almost 15 great white sharks swimming close to paddle-boarders in Dana Point, California.
