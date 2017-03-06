Viral Video Shows Biker Soar Across California Highway In Dangerous Stunt

Viral video shows American dirt biker jumping over four lanes of traffic in dangerous stunt
It's a stunt that has stunned many on social media. In a video posted to Instagram by Kyle Katsandris, a dirt biker is seen soaring across four lanes of traffic on a California highway. The heavily edited video is set to music and is under a minute long. It has already been viewed over 103,000 times on Instagram alone. The video opens with a makeshift ramp being shovelled and prepped. Soon, a biker can be seen racing down the dirt track, steadily gaining speed. And then, lift off.
via GIPHY
The jump is shown from at least three different angles, including an aerial shot. The Los Angeles Times
reports that local law enforcement officials say a drone was likely used to film that particular shot. The stunt seems to go unnoticed by drivers in cars and even trucks below. "People are looking at the road and the cars around them and they might not even have seen it," a California Highway Patrol officer explains to the Los Angeles Times
. Nobody reported the dangerous stunt, officials found out about it when the video went viral.
"In controlled environments, like they're doing in arenas or something like that, that's okay because they (the bikers) are the ones that are exposed to risks," Ivan Milosavljevic, a concerned local resident, tells CBS Los Angeles
, wondering what would have happened if something went wrong.
The dirt ramp used by the daredevil biker has since been blocked off using heavy boulders and tree trunks.
"We want to impress upon people that this was a dangerous stunt and somebody could have lost their life on that highway," adds Terri Kasinga
, a public information officer from the area. "This could have turned into a tragic situation and we hope never to see this again."