Viral Video Of Woman Removing Charcoal Mask Is As Funny As It Is Painful

Highlights 'No exaggeration! This really hurts,' Tiffany Marie says in the video Charcoal masks are notorious for causing the applier pain when removed The video has collected over 3.3 million views on Facebook so far

Was it the hope for gorgeous looking skin or just the thrill of trying something new - we're not sure what the reason behind this video was. But Facebook user Tiffany Marie's video, showing her peeling a charcoal mask off her face, has become a huge hit on social media. Charcoal masks, that are all the rage when it comes to skincare products, are notorious for causing the applier a world of pain when removed. It seems Ms Marie is no different. Her video of peeling the excruciating mask has collected over 3.3 million views on Facebook since being shared on February 22.The video begins with Ms Marie explaining how she found the product and what she thinks of it. She eventually admits it's only a stalling tactic as she's really afraid of what comes next.She eventually begins the painful process."No exaggeration! This really hurts," she says in the video. While it's not hard to notice that the mask does hurt, Ms Marie's reaction to every tug and her partner Cari Polzin's constant laughter in the background make the video extremely entertaining.At one point, Ms Polzin grabs the mask and pulls off a huge chunk. Both women find it hard to hold their laughter post that."It's all good. It was painful but hilarious!" says Ms Marie in the comments section of her video.Her attempt has managed to collect over 48,000 shares and some 67,000 reactions."Thank you so much for making my night... I'm sorry you had to go through that for our entertainment but I haven't laughed that hard in a long time," says one commenter. "Oh my God, I was laughing so hard I was crying at the end. Your expression when Cari ripped the rest off was priceless!" says another.Take a look at the video below:Those of you looking to try a charcoal mask, let this be a cautionary tale.