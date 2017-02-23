Viral Video Of Cyclist Teaching Catcallers A Lesson May Be Fake

All of yesterday, a video of a female cyclist being catcalled by men in a van was circulating on social media. The clip, reportedly recorded in London on a GoPro camera attached to a biker's helmet, shows the woman eventually chasing after the van and ripping off its wing mirror to teach the men a lesson. It is now being reported that the whole incident may have been staged altogether. An eyewitness even told The Sun that the scene had been practiced by the 'actors' a few times.
"I was across the road having a break and I saw this very attractive girl with a bike talking to a blonde guy who was giving her instructions," Builder Scott Deane told The Sun. He also claims the woman was asked to ride behind the van aggressively. "I couldn't believe it when I saw the video online."
The video shows the cyclist being pestered by men in the van while waiting at a traffic signal. She is also shown smacking the wing mirror of the van as a way to protest against them.
Once the van races away, the woman is seen chasing after it. She can eventually be seen breaking the vehicle's wing mirror.
Versions of the video soon popped up on social media. One version, shared yesterday, has collected over 8.5 lakh views on YouTube so far.
According to The Telegraph, the video was first published on the Viral Thread Facebook page, which is run by Jungle Creations, a viral video media company.
Jungle Creations has made statement saying the video "may be factually incorrect," reports BBC. Meanwhile, Viral Thread is currently unavailable on Facebook.
On both YouTube and Reddit, several people have commented asking if the video is, in fact, staged.
"Seems fake... why blur the license plate and faces?" one Redditor asks. "This is so fake, and the fact that it's so obvious," says a commenter on YouTube.
While we cannot verify the veracity of the video, take a look and decide for yourself:
