Viral Video: Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Gets The Bhangra Treatment, For A Good Cause

Chances are you've fallen victim to earworms - you know, certain songs that just get stuck in your head and you can't stop humming them for days on end. Chances are, these days, that song is Ed Sheeran's massively popular "Shape of You." Mix it up with a little bhangra and you've got yourself a new viral sensation. Canada's Maritime Bhangra Group recently posted a video on their Facebook page and YouTube channel that the Internet absolutely adores. It features two incredibly enthusiastic bhangra dancers, dancing to a remixed version of "Shape of You."The video features two black tracksuit and trainers clad members of the Maritime Bhangra Group, sporting bright yellow turbans. If the group seems familiar, it's because one of their videos went viral in December last year. That video featured the men taking a break from shoveling mounds of snow to do a little bhangra. There is plenty of snow in this video as well, but just in the background.Watch the video here:The 1 minute 15 second video ends with a request for a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. People online are loving the unique fundraising idea. "Thanks for your support," writes Donelle Potyondi-Elliott. "It's great to see you have come through. Multiple sclerosis needs more exposure so that we can find a cure for this horrible disease from a MS Warrior!"Multiple Sclerosis (often abbreviated to MS) causes the body's own immune system to attack the lining of nerves in the brain and spinal cord. The cause for the debilitating disease is unknown and there is no cure for it."Donation made," writes Sara Pellerin on Facebook. "It's the least I can do for all the joy your videos have brought me. Great fundraising idea.""Somebody send this to Ed Sheeran," writes Alice Robbins. "He will love it as much as we all do! Thanks for another big smile to end my day..."Love the video? Let us know in the comments section below.