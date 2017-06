Viral: Dog Wanders Onstage As Orchestra Plays, Wins Hearts Everywhere

The dog's appearance drew a round of applause from the audience and had members of the orchestra laughing

Cutest moment in classical music. Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmirpic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae — Fazl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

OH MY GOODNESS I HOPE HE KNOWS THE WHOLE PERFORMANCE IS FOR HIM. 13/10 FOR MUSICALLY COHERENT GOOD BOY https://t.co/jfXqCVIWIP — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 29, 2017

Haha such a guhboy! Those poor musician tho *no one* is paying attention to them anymore — Not Even People (@RidingAmokAG) June 29, 2017

The best part is there are musicians in the back of the orchestra that have no idea why people are laughing and clapping... — Simeon Smith (@SimOfTheNorth) June 29, 2017

Did someone already say Woof-gang Amadeus Mozart? — LydiaJoy (@lydiajoy50) June 29, 2017

He's just waiting for the conductor to throw the stick. — Elnath (@Elnath1984) June 29, 2017

I've said before and I'll say it a billion more times...DOGS RULE! — Wiley Miller (@TheWileyMiller) June 30, 2017

An adorable video that captures the moment a dog wandered onstage as an orchestra played for a live audience in Turkey is currently winning hearts everywhere. It's being dubbed the "cutest moment in classical music" by the Internet.The nearly minute-long video shows the dog slowly make its way onstage as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra plays Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 at the International Izmir Festival in Ephesus, Turkey.As the dog proceeds towards the centre of the stage - practically upstaging the musicians - a few stray giggles can be heard in the audience.The conductor briefly turns towards the dog and the audience bursts out in laughter and applause at the comical scene.Moments later, the dog flops at the feet of a violinist, who laughs in delight and continues to play. A thunderous round of applause follows from the audience. The dog's reaction to stealing the show? A giant yawn.Posted to Twitter by Turkish pianist Fazil Say, the video has been retweeted and reposted by different handles thousands of times since Tuesday.Safe to say the dog is getting people really, really excited:This GIF sums up the audience's reaction:People really can't handle the cuteness:Those poor musicians:The pun game is strong:This theory makes sense:To sum it up:Click for more trending news