Viral: Dog Wanders Onstage As Orchestra Plays, Wins Hearts Everywhere

The nearly minute-long video shows the dog slowly make its way onstage as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra plays Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 at the International Izmir Festival in Ephesus, Turkey.
As the dog proceeds towards the centre of the stage - practically upstaging the musicians - a few stray giggles can be heard in the audience.
The conductor briefly turns towards the dog and the audience bursts out in laughter and applause at the comical scene.
Moments later, the dog flops at the feet of a violinist, who laughs in delight and continues to play. A thunderous round of applause follows from the audience. The dog's reaction to stealing the show? A giant yawn.
Watch the viral video below:
Cutest moment in classical music. Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmirpic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae— Fazl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017
Posted to Twitter by Turkish pianist Fazil Say, the video has been retweeted and reposted by different handles thousands of times since Tuesday.
Safe to say the dog is getting people really, really excited:
OH MY GOODNESS I HOPE HE KNOWS THE WHOLE PERFORMANCE IS FOR HIM. 13/10 FOR MUSICALLY COHERENT GOOD BOY https://t.co/jfXqCVIWIP— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 29, 2017
This GIF sums up the audience's reaction:
Doggo: *does a sit*— Nil (@hellblazxr) June 30, 2017
Crowd: pic.twitter.com/h0ThsrA45R
People really can't handle the cuteness:
Haha such a guhboy! Those poor musician tho *no one* is paying attention to them anymore— Not Even People (@RidingAmokAG) June 29, 2017
Those poor musicians:
The best part is there are musicians in the back of the orchestra that have no idea why people are laughing and clapping...— Simeon Smith (@SimOfTheNorth) June 29, 2017
The pun game is strong:
Did someone already say Woof-gang Amadeus Mozart?— LydiaJoy (@lydiajoy50) June 29, 2017
This theory makes sense:
He's just waiting for the conductor to throw the stick.— Elnath (@Elnath1984) June 29, 2017
To sum it up:
I've said before and I'll say it a billion more times...DOGS RULE!— Wiley Miller (@TheWileyMiller) June 30, 2017
