Viral Video: Dog Interrupted Match To Play With Football. No One Seemed To Mind

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT A dog scampered onto the football field much to the amusement of players and spectators in Argentina



Footage from the match, posted on Twitter, shows the eager little pooch playing with the ball even as two footballers on the field try to take it back. Eventually, someone had to get a second football to distract the dog and keep him off the pitch.



Watch the video below:

San Lorenzo encontr el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrfono de @PasoAPaso pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

In less than 24 hours, the video tweeted by TyC Sports collected well over 12,500 'likes' and 7,000 retweets.



After his appearance on the football pitch, the dog enthusiastically gave a "bite" to a local news channel. Perhaps mistaking the microphone for a delicious treat, the cheeky little dog gnawed at it.

Todos tienen su lugar en #PasoAPasopic.twitter.com/3LxwS0egFZ — Paso a Paso (@PasoaPaso) September 18, 2017

While we see a bright future for this football fiend, we can't help but wonder whether he'll be given the spot he deserves on the team.



