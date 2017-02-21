Budget
Viral: Teen Puts On Fake Moustache To Spy On Bestie's First Date

Dawsyn Eubanks's bestie disguised herself to spy on her first date.

A woman disguises herself to go undercover and spy on her best friend's date - a standard trope in a lot of sitcoms and romantic comedies, right? Well, what happens when it plays out in real life? Twitter was in for a treat when Dawsyn Eubanks's amazing best friend showed up to spy on her first date - in disguise, complete with a fake moustache! Texas resident Dawsyn was enjoying a meal like any other with her date when she received a text from her BFF, Georgia Hoyer, asking her to turn around and look behind.

When she does, who does she see but Georgia, dressed in a black hoodie, sunglasses and a fake moustache!
 
Pictures of Georgia smiling cheekily in her disguise and the exchange between the two friends has gone massively viral since being tweeted on February 17. The tweet has already garnered almost 5 lakh 'likes' and over 2 lakh retweets. The two besties have been inundated with requests for interviews and thousands of users have commented saying they wish they had a best friend like Georgia too. Many more have tagged their own friends, requesting them to do the same.

Dawsyn later assured her newfound fans and followers that her date had gone well.
   
She also asked for someone to get them on The Ellen Show.
   
What do you think of this hilarious incident? Let us know in the comments below.

