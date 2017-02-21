Viral: Teen Puts On Fake Moustache To Spy On Bestie's First Date

When she does, who does she see but Georgia, dressed in a black hoodie, sunglasses and a fake moustache!
when your best friend wants to make sure your first date goes well pic.twitter.com/wtwDUH8gMI- Dawsyn Eubanks (@presleighdawsyn) February 16, 2017
Pictures of Georgia smiling cheekily in her disguise and the exchange between the two friends has gone massively viral since being tweeted on February 17. The tweet has already garnered almost 5 lakh 'likes' and over 2 lakh retweets. The two besties have been inundated with requests for interviews and thousands of users have commented saying they wish they had a best friend like Georgia too. Many more have tagged their own friends, requesting them to do the same.
Dawsyn later assured her newfound fans and followers that her date had gone well.
The date went well btw- Dawsyn Eubanks (@presleighdawsyn) February 17, 2017
She also asked for someone to get them on The Ellen Show.
Someone get us on Ellen please she's my spirit animal- Dawsyn Eubanks (@presleighdawsyn) February 17, 2017
