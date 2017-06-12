Viral Pic Of Shaved Husky Prompts Debate On Twitter

"If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy," says Twitter user @OmonaKami.
If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB- Shishou (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017
The picture has prompted a debate on Twitter. While some say the picture of the dog looks cute, others have questioned why the husky was shaved in the first place. Some have even tweeted saying doing so destroys the dogs coat forever and leaves him susceptible to illnesses.
OMG I want to party with that dog so hard.- Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 9, 2017
Omg that's terrifying- Hannah Goettl (@HannahGoettl) June 9, 2017
THIS IS SO SAD AND CUTE AT THE SAME TIME- honeybeige (@Dayna____) June 8, 2017
Terrifying- Jim Prosser (@jimprosser) June 9, 2017
This permanently destroys their coat and causes it to no longer function how it should- Lily Stark (@StWolbodo) June 8, 2017
isn't this really really bad for a Husky?- josh (@jortle) June 8, 2017
This isn't cute. pic.twitter.com/DBJENqkBxh- plant eating babe (@kellyleighi) June 8, 2017
Doing this to double coated dogs is extremely bad for both their coat and their health. Most likely his hair will never grow back the same..- Gabe (@CarruthGabriel) June 8, 2017
This is so upsetting- lizza (@apocalizzy) June 8, 2017
It is very disturbing.- AppUnwrapper.com (@AppUnwrapper) June 8, 2017
Click for more trending news