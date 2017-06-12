Viral Pic Of Shaved Husky Prompts Debate On Twitter

Many on Twitter have questioned why the husky was shaved

Offbeat | | Updated: June 12, 2017 20:02 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral Pic Of Shaved Husky Prompts Debate On Twitter

The tweet has collected almost 73,000 'likes' and more than 32,000 retweets.

To shave or not to shave your husky, that is the question. And Twitter's arguing over it. A viral picture of a shaved Siberian Husky has caused a debate on the micro-blogging site. The pic shows a dog without its coat except on its head. Posted by Twitter user @OmonaKami on June 8, the tweet has collected almost 73,000 'likes' and more than 32,000 retweets, with many questioning if shaving the dog's coat was a good idea.

"If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy," says Twitter user @OmonaKami.
 
The picture has prompted a debate on Twitter. While some say the picture of the dog looks cute, others have questioned why the husky was shaved in the first place. Some have even tweeted saying doing so destroys the dogs coat forever and leaves him susceptible to illnesses.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READBengaluru Woman Had A Headache. Then, A Spider Crawled Out Of Her Ear
Husky dogstwitter reactionsshaved husky

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................