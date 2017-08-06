Viral: Mom Invites Obamas To Daughter's Wedding And They Actually Replied Texas bride Brooke Allen was shocked to learn that her mom, Liz Whitlow, took the liberty of sending Michelle and Barack Obama an invite to her daughter's March wedding back in December.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT Michelle and Barack Obama replied to the invitation and sent a card congratulating the couple



Texas bride Brooke Allen was shocked to learn that her mom, Liz Whitlow, took the liberty of sending Michelle and Barack Obama an invite to her daughter's March wedding back in December. Allen had no idea her mother had done so, until Whitlow shared the letter she had just received back, congratulating the couple.



"We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year," the card reads. "This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."



Allen shared a picture of the note on Twitter, writing, "IM HOLLERING."

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

Allen also shared a screenshot of her text convo with Whitlow, who clarified, "I didn't send one to Trump."



Allen's tweet has gone viral, with many others responding with congratulatory notes from the Obamas of their own, for everything from birth announcements to graduations. All invitations sent to sitting presidents are handled by the White House greetings office, which allegedly even once sent a card noting former president Bill Clinton's regrets about not being able to attend a cat's 34th birthday party.



Allen poked fun at the language she used in her tweets, saying she probably would have chosen different words to describe her excitement and shock had she known her tweet would have ended up all over the internet. "I'm not used to being dumb for that many ppl," she joked.



Click for more





When you let your mom handle your wedding guest list, you never know who she'll try to invite. Your grand aunt Marge's first husband. The mailman. Maybe even the president and first lady.Texas bride Brooke Allen was shocked to learn that her mom, Liz Whitlow, took the liberty of sending Michelle and Barack Obama an invite to her daughter's March wedding back in December. Allen had no idea her mother had done so, until Whitlow shared the letter she had just received back, congratulating the couple."We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year," the card reads. "This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."Allen shared a picture of the note on Twitter, writing, "IM HOLLERING."Allen also shared a screenshot of her text convo with Whitlow, who clarified, "I didn't send one to Trump."Allen's tweet has gone viral, with many others responding with congratulatory notes from the Obamas of their own, for everything from birth announcements to graduations. All invitations sent to sitting presidents are handled by the White House greetings office, which allegedly even once sent a card noting former president Bill Clinton's regrets about not being able to attend a cat's 34th birthday party.Allen poked fun at the language she used in her tweets, saying she probably would have chosen different words to describe her excitement and shock had she known her tweet would have ended up all over the internet. "I'm not used to being dumb for that many ppl," she joked.Click for more trending news