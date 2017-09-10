Viral: Game Of Thrones Cast 'Sings' New Taylor Swift Song The Internet's verdict? This mashup of 'Look What You Made Me Do' is "better than the original."

, an audio-visual remixer based in The Netherlands, went through the show and picked out bits with the characters saying words that corresponded to the song's lyrics. You'll spot many of your Game of Thrones favourites including Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister making rather "swift" appearances in the video.



Watch the GoT cast 'sing' Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' in the video below:







Since being uploaded on YouTube on September 8, the video has been viewed over 2 lakh times already.



"Way better than the original," comments one person on YouTube. "A+ for the effort. Can't even imagine how long you took to compile all those clips," comments another.



What did you think of the mash-up? Let us know in the comments section below!



