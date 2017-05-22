Viral: Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Owner's Side Until Help Arrives

Viral: Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Owner's Side Until Help Arrives

Pictures of Tony hugging his owner have won many hearts on social media.

New Delhi:  A dog is a man's best friend, or so the age-old adage goes. Well, this incident seems to prove the saying beyond a shadow of doubt. Pictures going viral on social media show a pet dog hugging its owner, who injured himself as he fell from a tree, until help arrived for him. The incident took place on May 14, in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, when Jesus Heuche took a bad fall while pruning a tree. The dog, named Tony, was rescued from the streets by Mr Heuche, who is now recovering from his head injury, about four years ago.

"I woke up because I had my son, the dog, on top of me," Mr Heuche told Cadena3.

Pictures of Tony hugging Mr Heuche, shared by the civil defense authority of Bahia Blanca, have been shared almost 3,000 times on Facebook. Mr Heuche adds that Tony would not allow the civil defense or paramedics to approach initially because he thought they wanted to harm him.

"The dog did not want to move away," says the Defense Director in Bahia Blanca, Jose Luis Holman, according to Cadena 3. "It shows his unconditional love."
 
 
 


"I give him all my love and he gives me everything back," says Mr Heuche.

 

