Viral: Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Owner's Side Until Help Arrives

"I woke up because I had my son, the dog, on top of me," Mr Heuche told Cadena3.
Pictures of Tony hugging Mr Heuche, shared by the civil defense authority of Bahia Blanca, have been shared almost 3,000 times on Facebook. Mr Heuche adds that Tony would not allow the civil defense or paramedics to approach initially because he thought they wanted to harm him.
"The dog did not want to move away," says the Defense Director in Bahia Blanca, Jose Luis Holman, according to Cadena 3. "It shows his unconditional love."
"I give him all my love and he gives me everything back," says Mr Heuche.
