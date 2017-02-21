Viral: College Student Grades Ex-Girlfriend's Apology Letter And It's Brutal

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil- Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017
On the first page of the letter, Nick wrote in red: "Too long of an introduction. Lots of repetition." At the bit where his ex-girlfriend wrote that she had never cheated on him, Nick drew a red question mark and wrote, "Strong statement. No supporting Details to support your hypothesis."
Not only did Nick point out the flaws in his ex's hypothesis, he even graded her letter, giving her 61 out of a 100 - a grade of D-.
The tweet has garnered more than 100,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes since being shared on February 17. However, not all of the reactions have been positive. Many have called out Nick for putting a private document out in the public eye. "No matter what Nick Lutz's girlfriend may have done, this is an appalling and immature abuse of privacy," tweeted one user.
(With inputs from IANS)