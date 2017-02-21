Budget
Viral: College Student Grades Ex-Girlfriend's Apology Letter And It's Brutal

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2017 13:49 IST
Nick Lutz's brutal grading of ex's apology letter has gone viral on Twitter.

An apology letter by a Stetson University student's ex-girlfriend has gone viral after he graded it in red and posted it on micro-blogging site Twitter. According to a report in CNET, Nick Lutz received a long apology letter from his ex-girlfriend where she tried to explain herself. Instead of replying, however, Nick began marking the letter in red wherever he found any mistakes. He then posted the graded letter on Twitter. "When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back," Nick tweeted with a photograph of the letter.
On the first page of the letter, Nick wrote in red: "Too long of an introduction. Lots of repetition." At the bit where his ex-girlfriend wrote that she had never cheated on him, Nick drew a red question mark and wrote, "Strong statement. No supporting Details to support your hypothesis."

Not only did Nick point out the flaws in his ex's hypothesis, he even graded her letter, giving her 61 out of a 100 - a grade of D-.

The tweet has garnered more than 100,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes since being shared on February 17. However, not all of the reactions have been positive. Many have called out Nick for putting a private document out in the public eye. "No matter what Nick Lutz's girlfriend may have done, this is an appalling and immature abuse of privacy," tweeted one user.

