Viral: A Kerala Priest And His Dance Moves Have The Internet's Attention

Lakhs are loving a new viral video that captures a Kerala priest's impressive dance skills.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 05, 2017 11:23 IST
123 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral: A Kerala Priest And His Dance Moves Have The Internet's Attention

The dancing priest has been identified as Father Merton D Silva, who serves at a church in Kerala

Lakhs are loving a new viral video that captures a Kerala priest's impressive dance skills. On June 27, Shine Antony posted a minute-long video to Facebook that shows a priest join a group of young people dancing enthusiastically in front of a church. The clip has been watched over 2.3 lakh times already and people online are loving the priest's ability to match moves with the students.

The clip begins with a few young people dancing in front of a church. When the beat drops, a priest identified as Father Merton D Silva, who serves at a church in Kerala, makes his appearance. He dances exuberantly amidst the students in his long white robe. 

Watch the viral video below:
 
 
 


Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

123 Shares
ALSO READThe Joke Was On Twinkle Khanna This Time. Cracked By Husband Akshay Kumar
Dancing PriestViralFacebookKeralaChurch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................