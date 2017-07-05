Viral: A Kerala Priest And His Dance Moves Have The Internet's Attention

The dancing priest has been identified as Father Merton D Silva, who serves at a church in Kerala
Lakhs are loving a new viral video that captures a Kerala priest's impressive dance skills. On June 27, Shine Antony posted a minute-long video to Facebook that shows a priest join a group of young people dancing enthusiastically in front of a church. The clip has been watched over 2.3 lakh times already and people online are loving the priest's ability to match moves with the students.
The clip begins with a few young people dancing in front of a church. When the beat drops, a priest identified as Father Merton D Silva, who serves at a church in Kerala, makes his appearance. He dances exuberantly amidst the students in his long white robe. Watch the viral video below:
Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below.
Click for more trending news