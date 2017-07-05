Viral: A Kerala Priest And His Dance Moves Have The Internet's Attention Lakhs are loving a new viral video that captures a Kerala priest's impressive dance skills.

Lakhs are loving a new viral video that captures a Kerala priest's impressive dance skills. On June 27, Shine Antony posted a minute-long video to Facebook that shows a priest join a group of young people dancing enthusiastically in front of a church. The clip has been watched over 2.3 lakh times already and people online are loving the priest's ability to match moves with the students.The clip begins with a few young people dancing in front of a church. When the beat drops, a priest identified as Father Merton D Silva, who serves at a church in Kerala, makes his appearance. He dances exuberantly amidst the students in his long white robe.Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below.Click for more trending news